Former Norfolk official gets 6 years in corruption case

A former Norfolk treasurer and City Council member has been sentenced to six years in prison for corruption.
A federal judge handed down Anthony Burfoot's sentence Monday. Judge Henry Coke Morgan Jr. said the prison term matches the time in which Burfoot took bribes from developers. Burfoot also must pay $250,000 in restitution.
Morgan noted Burfoot's efforts to improve public housing. But he said Burfoot paid himself first, leaving one project unfinished.
The judge also called Burfoot "greedy," saying he didn't need the money because his wife is a physician.
Prosecutors had requested 15 years. Burfoot's attorney said he deserved no more than two years.
Burfoot was convicted in December. During the trial, developers testified that they gave him cash, a luxury automobile and the use of a beach house.
Comments