National Politics

April 18, 2017 6:20 AM

Pima County Sheriff's Dept.: 1 killed, 1 wounded in shooting

The Associated Press
TUCSON, Ariz.

Pima County authorities say one man is dead and another hospitalized following a shooting in a camper trailer.

The Sheriff's Department says 21-year-old Jaisaac Sloan was killed and 20-year-old Austin Buckshaw seriously wounded in the shooting Monday.

According to the department, Sloan and Buckshaw were in the trailer with other people when one person reportedly removed a gun from a backpack and starting shooting.

The department says the suspect was injured in the incident and later went to a hospital.

No additional information was released.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

House Speaker Ryan says pulled health care bill is a 'setback'

House Speaker Ryan says pulled health care bill is a 'setback' 2:35

House Speaker Ryan says pulled health care bill is a 'setback'
Sen. Lindsey Graham asks Neil Gorsuch if Trump can be impeached 2:23

Sen. Lindsey Graham asks Neil Gorsuch if Trump can be impeached
Pro-Trump rally in Olympia also draws protesters 3:13

Pro-Trump rally in Olympia also draws protesters

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos