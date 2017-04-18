Kansas governor to fill vacancy in state treasurer's office

Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback is preparing to appoint a new state treasurer after Republican Ron Estes won a special congressional election.
Brownback scheduled a Tuesday morning news conference at the Statehouse to introduce the new treasurer.
Estes plans to step down next week when he is sworn in as the new congressman in the 4th District in south-central Kansas. The state held a special election last week following former congressman Mike Pompeo's appointment as CIA Director.
Estes was elected treasurer in 2010 and re-elected in 2014. Brownback's appointment is for the rest of Estes' four-year term and is not subject to state Senate confirmation.
The treasurer manages deposits of state funds and oversees a college savings program and a program that returns unclaimed property to its owners.
