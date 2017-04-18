National Politics

E. Idaho GOP cite refugees in community college opposition

The Associated Press
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho

Republican officials in eastern Idaho say they oppose a plan to build a community college because it might lead to a new refugee resettlement center in the region.

The Post Register (http://bit.ly/2oS93qT ) reports the Bonneville County Republican Central Committee approved a resolution last week that called the project unnecessary and contrary to the GOP platform.

The committee's opposition comes at a time when Bonneville County residents are slated to decide if they want to fund a new community college this May.

GOP official Larry Lyon says the College of Southern Idaho in Twin Falls helped pave the way to launch a federally-funded refugee resettlement center, which has attracted growing criticism from far-right and anti-immigration groups.

Lyon added it's unclear what "weird stuff" the college might do if it's built.

Currently, Idaho has refugee resettlement centers in Boise and Twin Falls.

