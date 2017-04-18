Winston-Salem police chief announces retirement

Winston-Salem Police Chief Barry Rountree has announced he plans to retire in September, ending a career in local law enforcement that spanned 30 years.
The Winston-Salem Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2pxeiwO) Rountree made the announcement in a news release on Tuesday.
Rountree rose through the ranks, joining the department as an officer in January 1988 and rising to assistant police chief in 2007 and becoming chief in 2013. He has also served in the Field Services Bureau, the Investigative Services Bureau, the Support Services Bureau and the Professional Standards Division.
City Manager Lee Garrity said that Rountree had done a remarkable job of leading the police department. Garrity said Rountree will begin the selection process by consulting with the mayor, members of the city council, police employees and community leaders.
Comments