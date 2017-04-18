Restaurant group joins suit against Trump over business ties

An organization that advocates for restaurant workers has joined a New York lawsuit claiming President Donald Trump unconstitutionally lets his businesses accept money from foreign governments.
Restaurant Opportunities Centers United was added Tuesday to a lawsuit filed by the watchdog group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics. A lawyer for the Manhattan federal court lawsuit said the addition of an organization claiming it's been victimized strengthens the legal action.
Trump called the lawsuit "without merit, totally without merit" when it was filed in Manhattan federal court in January. A Justice Department lawyer did not immediately comment Tuesday.
The lawsuit claimed that a constitutional clause prohibits Trump from receiving money from foreign governments for hotel stays or office leases. The rewritten lawsuit cites violations it says have resulted since Trump became president.
