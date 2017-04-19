Outdoor smoking restrictions resurface in Sioux Falls

The debate over outdoor smoking restrictions has resurfaced in Sioux Falls.
The City Council passed an outdoor smoking ordinance several months ago, but it applies only to playgrounds and parks where youth activity is taking place. A tougher ordinance applying to all city-owned property was rejected by Mayor Mike Huether.
KELO-TV (http://bit.ly/2pBbTRH ) reports the issue has re-ignited. A new proposal would make it illegal to smoke within 20 feet of an entrance to city-owned buildings. Smoking would be banned at the city's bus transfer stations.
The proposal does not include a fine, but a person could be kicked off the property for violating the ordinance.
