Bill accommodating Uber and Lyft heads to governor

Local governments will no longer be able to regulate ride-hailing companies such as Uber and Lyft under a bill lawmakers have sent to Gov. Rick Scott.
Lawmakers passed the bill (HB 221) on Wednesday ending a years-long battle in the Florida Legislature to set a statewide regulatory framework for the ride-hailing industry rather than letting local jurisdictions decide.
If Scott signs the bill into law, drivers would be required to undergo criminal background checks and carry $1 million in insurance coverage. The proposed legislation still allows local governments to impose airport pickup fees as long as they charge taxis the same amount.
Uber and Lyft welcomed the news of the bill passing.
Comments