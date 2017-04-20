Language for felon voter restoration proposal OK for ballot

The Florida Supreme Court is approving the language of a proposed ballot initiative seeking to automatically restore voting rights for most felons once they complete their sentences.
The court ruled Thursday that the initiative can be put on the 2018 ballot with its current language. The effort, though, is still a long way from receiving enough signatures to be included on the ballot.
If it does make the ballot and at least 60 percent of voters approve, felons would have their voting rights restored once the finish their sentences, including probation or parole.
People who commit murder or felony sexual offenses wouldn't be eligible for automatic voting rights restoration.
The group proposing the ballot initiative still needs to gather nearly 700,000 voter signatures.
