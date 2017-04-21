New Jersey police shooting case settled for $180K

The girlfriend of a 19-year-old man killed by New Jersey police has agreed to settle a federal lawsuit for $180,000.
The Record reports (https://njersy.co/2p1wG0a ) Jasmine Rivera was suing Bergen County, the city of Garfield and the officers that shot her boyfriend, Malik Williams.
Rivera's lawyer said she was disappointed with the sum but decided it was the best thing for her son, who was fathered by Williams.
Williams was shot by two officers in December 2011. Police say he was barricaded inside a garage and, when officers entered, approached them "in a threatening manner" holding a hammer and a saw.
Rivera's lawyer argued that Williams was unarmed but said he couldn't prove it because there were no witnesses or video.
The defendants did not respond to requests for comment. A grand jury declined to indict the officers in 2012.
Comments