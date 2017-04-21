National Politics

April 21, 2017 12:18 AM

Florida man faces 12 years in prison for trafficking teen

The Associated Press
JACKSONVILLE, Fla.

A Florida man has been sentenced to more than a dozen years in prison for sexually trafficking a 15-year-old girl.

U.S. District Judge Marcia Morales Howard on Thursday handed down the sentence to 22-year-old Antwan Harper in a federal courtroom in Jacksonville.

Harper also was ordered to serve five years of supervision after his release.

He pleaded guilty in November to charges.

Prosecutors say Harper met a 15-year-old girl and advertised her for prostitution online.

Prosecutors also say his associates and fellow gang members paid Harper to have sex with the teen.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

House Speaker Ryan says pulled health care bill is a 'setback'

House Speaker Ryan says pulled health care bill is a 'setback' 2:35

House Speaker Ryan says pulled health care bill is a 'setback'
Sen. Lindsey Graham asks Neil Gorsuch if Trump can be impeached 2:23

Sen. Lindsey Graham asks Neil Gorsuch if Trump can be impeached
Pro-Trump rally in Olympia also draws protesters 3:13

Pro-Trump rally in Olympia also draws protesters

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos