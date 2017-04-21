Arkansas Supreme Court to release 1963 cold case file

After a nearly four-year battle, a woman has gained access to the file of the Arkansas State Police investigation into her grandmother's 1963 abduction and killing.
An Arkansas Supreme Court granted Heather Bates' request on Thursday. She first filed her request under the state Freedom of Information Act in 2013 to gain closure for her mother and family. But she was denied access by state police who said disclosing the file would hamper the investigation.
The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette (http://bit.ly/2plZSAb ) reports 59-year-old Ruby Stapleton left her home to go to a laundromat when she went missing. She was found nude in some woods near White County nearly two weeks after her disappearance. Autopsy records showed Stapleton had been strangled, with deep scratches on her chest and a wad of cotton in her throat.
No one was charged for the crime.
