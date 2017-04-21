Gov. Greitens' nonprofit attacks fellow Republican lawmaker

Gov. Eric Greitens' nonprofit is running digital ads attacking a fellow Republican who's slammed the governor's use of campaign donations that are routed through nonprofits to conceal the money's source.
The Kansas City Star (http://bit.ly/2pMLGjd ) reports that the ads urge people to call Sen. Rob Schaaf and tell him to "stop siding with liberals." The St. Joseph Republican has repeatedly helped grind Senate proceedings to a halt as he criticizes a lack of ethics reform progress and a pending statewide expansion of Medicaid managed care.
Besides criticizing Greitens's use of dark money, Schaaf has publicly questioned Greitens' ties to Centene, one of three companies that received a lucrative managed care contract.
The ads are from A New Missouri Inc., which was founded by some of the governor's campaign staff.
Comments