April 21, 2017 10:53 AM

Gov. Greitens' nonprofit attacks fellow Republican lawmaker

The Associated Press
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.

Gov. Eric Greitens' nonprofit is running digital ads attacking a fellow Republican who's slammed the governor's use of campaign donations that are routed through nonprofits to conceal the money's source.

The Kansas City Star (http://bit.ly/2pMLGjd ) reports that the ads urge people to call Sen. Rob Schaaf and tell him to "stop siding with liberals." The St. Joseph Republican has repeatedly helped grind Senate proceedings to a halt as he criticizes a lack of ethics reform progress and a pending statewide expansion of Medicaid managed care.

Besides criticizing Greitens's use of dark money, Schaaf has publicly questioned Greitens' ties to Centene, one of three companies that received a lucrative managed care contract.

The ads are from A New Missouri Inc., which was founded by some of the governor's campaign staff.

