Lincoln police officer given Legislative Medal of Honor

A Lincoln police officer has been awarded the Legislative Medal of Honor for putting himself in danger to shoot and kill a man threatening people in a convenience store with a shotgun.
The Alabama Legislature recently gave the commendation to Lincoln Police Officer Zach Tutten.
Lawmakers said Tutten put himself in danger to prevent the man from killing people inside the store. The incident last spring began as a domestic violence call at the Discount Food Mart in Lincoln.
The commendation said the suspect in the assault returned to the store and Tutten followed him as he pulled his car to the store entrance and pointed a shotgun at the people inside the locked store.
Tutten fatally shot the man after he refused to drop the weapon.
Comments