April 22, 2017 10:23 AM

More show for hurricane conference ahead of new season

The Associated Press
SAVANNAH, Ga.

Organizers of a hurricane conference near Georgia's coast say attendance was up by 25 percent from last year as participants discussed the aftermath of Hurricane Matthew and prepared for the next tropical system to strike the state.

The Chatham Hurricane Conference was held Tuesday in Savannah.

The Savannah Morning News reports (http://bit.ly/2p6VEv0) that a report on Hurricane Matthew reflected a need to improve communication.

Chatham County Manager Lee Smith also urged local government leaders to make sure their debris pickup and monitoring contracts are in place for the coming hurricane season.

The 2017 hurricane season begins June 1.

