April 22, 2017 12:18 PM

McMullin owes $670,000 for failed presidential campaign

The Associated Press
SALT LAKE CITY

Conservative presidential candidate Evan McMullin, who earned more than 20 percent of the vote in Utah, is staring at a $670,000 debt from his campaign that could hurt plans to run for another office.

The Salt Lake Tribune reports (http://bit.ly/2oVO6cy) McMullin's latest filing with the Federal Election Commission shows six companies with outstanding bills.

McMullin's campaign manager, Joel Searby, says the team is still working to pay off the debt.

McMullin had launched an independent run for president last year as a conservative alternative to Trump.

He has recently been mentioned as a possible challenger to Sen. Orrin Hatch or for a House seat from Utah. But McMullin could have trouble securing funding for another campaign if he fails to pay off the presidential campaign debt.

