National Politics

April 23, 2017 10:22 AM

Man wounded after shootout with police

The Associated Press
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass.

A man has been hospitalized after a shootout with police in western Massachusetts.

West Springfield police say the man refused to pull over for an officer in the early morning hours Sunday, then rammed his vehicle into police cruisers and fired gunshots before fleeing.

About an hour later, a shootout occurred apparently involving the same man and police officers at a nearby residential complex. The wounded man's name hasn't been released. No police officers were seriously injured.

Massachusetts State Police detectives are now investigating the shooting.

