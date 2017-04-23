National Politics

April 23, 2017 9:10 PM

Madison County mulls ban on single-use plastic shopping bags

The Associated Press
WAMPSVILLE, N.Y.

Madison County in central New York may join two Long Island counties in banning single-use plastic shopping bags at grocery, drug and department stores.

Merchants would be able to give customers paper bags or reusable ones instead.

County legislators are holding a public hearing on the issue May 9 at the Madison County Office Building in Wampsville. They're also taking comments by email.

The ban, if approved, would be the first in upstate New York. Nassau and Suffolk counties on Long Island have enacted similar bans.

California has the nation's first statewide ban on single-use plastic bags. They've also been banned in several cities including Chicago, Austin and Seattle.

New York City's mayor and city council imposed a fee on plastic bags last winter but Gov. Andrew Cuomo blocked it.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

House Speaker Ryan says pulled health care bill is a 'setback'

House Speaker Ryan says pulled health care bill is a 'setback' 2:35

House Speaker Ryan says pulled health care bill is a 'setback'
Sen. Lindsey Graham asks Neil Gorsuch if Trump can be impeached 2:23

Sen. Lindsey Graham asks Neil Gorsuch if Trump can be impeached
Pro-Trump rally in Olympia also draws protesters 3:13

Pro-Trump rally in Olympia also draws protesters

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos