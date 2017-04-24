National Politics

April 24, 2017 6:15 AM

Sheriff's Office: Body of jet skier recovered from lake

The Associated Press
PHOENIX

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office has recovered the body of a jet skier missing since an accident on Saguaro Lake over the weekend.

Sgt. Joaquin Enriquez says 21-year-old Joshua Slade's body was recovered Monday morning.

According to the Sheriff's Office, Slade turned in front of a fishing boat before his jet ski and the boat collided Saturday night.

Slade then submerged after being thrown from the jet ski and was not seen again by witnesses.

A friend who was near the collision told authorities that Slade wasn't wearing a flotation device because they were getting a final ride in before placing the jet ski on its trailer.

