National Politics

April 25, 2017 6:22 AM

Former NY police, lawyer arrested in gun licensing probe

The Associated Press
NEW YORK

A former New York City police lieutenant, two former police officers and a lawyer who once worked as a prosecutor have been arrested in a federal gun licensing probe.

Acting U.S. Attorney Joon H. Kim in Manhattan plans to detail the case at a press conference Tuesday.

Authorities say the defendants fast-tracked gun licenses and investigations.

They say the incentives included tickets to Broadway shows and sporting events; sports memorabilia; an $8,000 watch; and cash hidden in magazines.

The lawyer had clients on Long Island.

The arrests are part of an ongoing probe that led to a shakeup of the NYPD's licensing division last year.

A police spokesman did not immediately respond to a comment request.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Change the world? 'Optimistic' Obama vows to help new leaders 'take up the baton'

Change the world? 'Optimistic' Obama vows to help new leaders 'take up the baton' 1:12

Change the world? 'Optimistic' Obama vows to help new leaders 'take up the baton'
House Speaker Ryan says pulled health care bill is a 'setback' 2:35

House Speaker Ryan says pulled health care bill is a 'setback'
Sen. Lindsey Graham asks Neil Gorsuch if Trump can be impeached 2:23

Sen. Lindsey Graham asks Neil Gorsuch if Trump can be impeached

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos