Police fatally shoot robbery suspect

A robbery suspect is dead after police in shot him during a foot pursuit after the armed holdup of a Killeen cellphone store.
A Killeen police statement says the incident happened shortly after 4 p.m. Monday as officers answered the report of an armed robbery in progress. When arriving, they were confronted by the armed suspect as he was leaving the store.
According to the statement, as a foot pursuit began, the suspect turned and fired at the three officers chasing him. The officers returned his fire, fatally wounding him.
No identities have been released.
