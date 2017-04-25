Mayor: 'Sanctuary city' ruling another Trump agenda rebuke

Seattle's mayor is calling a judge's action to block any attempt by President Donald Trump's administration to withhold funding from "sanctuary cities" yet another rebuke of Trump's misguided agenda.
A federal judge on Tuesday issued the preliminary injunction in two lawsuits — one brought by the city of San Francisco, the other by Santa Clara County — against an executive order targeting communities that protect immigrants from deportation.
Mayor Ed Murray says while the city reviews the ruling, officials will continue to embrace all residents.
The city of Seattle filed its own lawsuit over Trump's executive order in March, arguing it is unconstitutional and that the city has not violated federal law.
The mayor said the city's legal team is reviewing the ruling to determine next steps in Seattle's suit.
