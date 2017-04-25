National Politics

April 25, 2017 4:36 PM

Bullock signs bill creating commission on child abuse

The Associated Press
HELENA, Mont.

Gov. Steve Bullock has signed legislation creating a commission to help guide policy on child abuse and neglect.

The governor signed the bill on Tuesday along with five others. He also issued an amendatory veto on a proposal that sought to restructure fees for agricultural nurseries.

The new commission would examine child abuse cases to better understand the causes, particularly in cases that result in death. The bill was sponsored by Democratic Rep. Kathy Kelker of Billings. The commission would be comprised of members appointed by the governor and Attorney General Tim Fox.

The commission is expected to issue a report that could guide legislation to address the matter.

The bill is one five signed by the governor focused on the state's foster care system.

