April 26, 2017 12:16 AM

Roy Moore to announce what's next for him

The Associated Press
MONTGOMERY, Ala.

Suspended Alabama Chief Justice Roy Moore is preparing to announce his plans for the future.

Moore has scheduled a Wednesday afternoon press conference on the steps of the Alabama Capitol steps to announce his plans.

Speculation has swirled that Moore might run for another office, such as this year's race for U.S. Senate or the governor's race in 2018.

Asked about those races in a press conference last week, Moore said he would make a decision after discussions with his family.

A judicial discipline panel in September suspended Moore from the bench after ruling that he urged state probate judges to defy the federal court rulings saying that gays and lesbians have a fundamental right to marry.

The Alabama Supreme Court upheld his suspension.

