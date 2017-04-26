National Politics

April 26, 2017 3:18 AM

Democratic senators seek assurances from Trump pick for EPA

The Associated Press
BOSTON

A group of U.S. senators led by Elizabeth Warren is pushing President Donald Trump's nominee to head the Food and Drug Administration for more information on how he plans to staff the agency.

The Massachusetts Democrat has sent a letter to Dr. Scott Gottlieb asking how he'll ensure the agency has the resources needed to protect the health of Americans after Trump's January executive order imposing a hiring freeze on federal agencies, including the FDA.

The freeze was recently lifted, but administration officials say many jobs will go unfilled to reduce the federal workforce.

The senators say the FDA must remain a robust agency.

The letter was also signed by Democratic Sens. Patty Murray of Washington, Robert Casey of Pennsylvania, Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island and Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin.

