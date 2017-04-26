Ex-Arkansas state senator, 2 others plead not guilty

A former Arkansas state senator and two co-defendants have pleaded not guilty to bribery charges.
Court records show Republican former Sen. Jon Woods, Ecclesia College President Oren Paris III and consultant Randell Shelton Jr. entered the pleas Monday in federal court in Fayetteville.
Woods allegedly accepted bribes from Paris in return for state grants to the college while Shelton allegedly passed the bribes to Woods through his consulting firm in return for a share of the money.
Woods faces 14 counts of wire fraud, one count of mail fraud and one count of money laundering. Paris and Shelton each face 13 counts of wire fraud and one count of mail fraud.
Republican former state Rep. Micah Neal pleaded guilty in January to four counts of fraud related to the case.
