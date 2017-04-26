National Politics

April 26, 2017 9:19 PM

New Vermont Supreme Court justice officially on the job

The Associated Press
MONTPELIER, Vt.

Vermont's newest Supreme Court justice is now officially on the job.

State Superior Court Judge Karen Carroll took the oath from Republican Gov. Phil Scott on Wednesday to become Vermont's 134th high-court justice.

WCAX-TV (http://bit.ly/2oKs9eZ ) reports Carroll began hearing cases prior to Wednesday, but the swearing in ceremony makes her role on the bench permanent.

Carroll, who served as a state Superior Court judge for 16 years, says she never imagined she would reach the Supreme Court. Before becoming a judge Carroll worked as both a state and federal prosecutor.

