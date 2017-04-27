National Politics

April 27, 2017 12:19 AM

Senate to vote on criminal records bill

The Associated Press
NASHVILLE, Tenn.

The Senate could be voting on a bill on Thursday that would make it easier for people with low-level criminal convictions to get their records wiped clean.

The bill, which has passed in the House, would allow a person who has no more than two convictions to be able to petition to get the crimes expunged from their record at the same time.

The measure would only apply to people convicted of crimes that could already be legally wiped from a record. People would have to wait either five or 10 years, depending on the type conviction, before they could petition to get the records expunged.

The Senate bill is sponsored by Sen. Steve Dickerson, a Republican from Nashville. Rep. Raumesh Akbari, a Democrat from Memphis, sponsored the House bill.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Change the world? 'Optimistic' Obama vows to help new leaders 'take up the baton'

Change the world? 'Optimistic' Obama vows to help new leaders 'take up the baton' 1:12

Change the world? 'Optimistic' Obama vows to help new leaders 'take up the baton'
House Speaker Ryan says pulled health care bill is a 'setback' 2:35

House Speaker Ryan says pulled health care bill is a 'setback'
Sen. Lindsey Graham asks Neil Gorsuch if Trump can be impeached 2:23

Sen. Lindsey Graham asks Neil Gorsuch if Trump can be impeached

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos