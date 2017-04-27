Arkansas seeks cuts to expanded Medicaid program

Arkansas Department of Human Services officials say a plan to move more than 60,000 residents off of Arkansas' expanded Medicaid program, Arkansas Works, will save the state at least $66 million over the next four years while increasing premiums in the state's market for individual insurance plans.
The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette (http://bit.ly/2plSuSc ) reports that those moved off of Medicaid would be eligible for similar coverage and federal grants to help pay premiums through the state's health insurance exchange.
Department Director Cindy Gillespie says the change would be implemented at a rate of about 5,000 people per month throughout 2018 as the department conducts annual eligibility checks of Medicaid recipients.
Gillespie says Arkansas plans to work with insurance companies to minimize the number of people who end up uninsured.
As of March 31, more than 320,000 residents were covered under Arkansas Works.
