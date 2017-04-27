National Politics

April 27, 2017 9:21 AM

Tennessee Senate OKs bill LGBT groups deemed discriminatory

The Associated Press
NASHVILLE, Tenn.

The Tennessee Senate has passed legislation requiring use of the "natural and ordinary meaning" of undefined words in state law, which LGBT advocates fear could be judicially interpreted to temporarily deny rights to same-sex couples and transgender people.

Senators passed the bill 23-6 Thursday. The House passed it last month. It soon heads to Gov. Bill Haslam.

Republican Sen. John Stevens of Huntingdon said his bill isn't aimed at LBGT people. He said it codifies a longstanding judicial rule of interpretation.

In an opinion, Tennessee Attorney General Herbert Slatery said the legislation could conflict with the U.S. Supreme Court's gay marriage ruling and state law about interpreting gender-specific words as inclusive.

The opinion says, however, a judge would likely use gender-inclusive interpretations of words like "husband," ''wife," ''father" and "mother."

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Change the world? 'Optimistic' Obama vows to help new leaders 'take up the baton'

Change the world? 'Optimistic' Obama vows to help new leaders 'take up the baton' 1:12

Change the world? 'Optimistic' Obama vows to help new leaders 'take up the baton'
House Speaker Ryan says pulled health care bill is a 'setback' 2:35

House Speaker Ryan says pulled health care bill is a 'setback'
Sen. Lindsey Graham asks Neil Gorsuch if Trump can be impeached 2:23

Sen. Lindsey Graham asks Neil Gorsuch if Trump can be impeached

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos