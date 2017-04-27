Hoeven: White House looking at Myers, Wrigley as US attorney

North Dakota Republican Sen. John Hoeven says the White House is considering current U.S. Attorney Chris Myers and former U.S attorney and lieutenant governor Drew Wrigley for the state's top federal prosecutor job.
The Department of Justice named Myers to take over when Timothy Purdon left in the middle of Barack Obama's second term. Hoeven says it's up to the administration to decide whether make its own nomination, which is typically the case, or keep Myers.
Hoeven says Myers has told him he does not want to go through the nomination process.
Wrigley served as U.S. attorney from 2001 to 2009 and hired Myers as assistant prosecutor. Wrigley was lieutenant governor from 2010 to 2016 and is now senior management adviser for Sanford Health.
Wrigley and Myers declined to comment.
