National Politics

April 27, 2017 5:49 PM

Nebraska Gov. Ricketts signs roads, housing legislation

The Associated Press
LINCOLN, Neb.

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts has signed a bill intended to streamline road projects and address a housing shortage.

Ricketts approved the three measures Thursday at a bill-signing ceremony.

One seeks to streamline the process state officials use when working with the federal government on road projects. Another would merge the state roads and aeronautics departments into a Department of Transportation. The merger isn't expected to save money but could allow state officials to put more money into runways and roads without sacrificing jobs.

A third measure is expected to give developers who build or rehabilitate homes in rural Nebraska more funding options, creating a state rural workforce housing investment fund.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Change the world? 'Optimistic' Obama vows to help new leaders 'take up the baton'

Change the world? 'Optimistic' Obama vows to help new leaders 'take up the baton' 1:12

Change the world? 'Optimistic' Obama vows to help new leaders 'take up the baton'
House Speaker Ryan says pulled health care bill is a 'setback' 2:35

House Speaker Ryan says pulled health care bill is a 'setback'
Sen. Lindsey Graham asks Neil Gorsuch if Trump can be impeached 2:23

Sen. Lindsey Graham asks Neil Gorsuch if Trump can be impeached

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos