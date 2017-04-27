National Politics

April 27, 2017 9:14 PM

Lawmakers want to expand, evaluate opioid abuse treatment

The Associated Press
AUGUSTA, Maine

Maine lawmakers are set to consider bills to protect babies exposed to drugs and support peer recovery.

More than one person a day died from drug overdoses in Maine last year, and lawmakers this year have taken steps to increase access to medication-assisted treatment.

About a dozen bills are set for public hearing in front of the health and human services committee on Friday.

Republican Sen. Joyce Maker's bill would direct $192,500 from the state's medical marijuana fund to fund peer recovery, education and prevention efforts.

Democratic Rep. Patricia Hymanson's legislation would repeal the 24-month limit on MaineCare coverage or reimbursement for Suboxone, which is used to treat opioid addiction.

Republican Sen. Scott Cryway wants a research firm to evaluate the state's heroin and opioid prevention efforts.

