April 28, 2017 1:40 AM

Border Patrol find abandoned cross-border tunnel in Douglas

The Associated Press
DOUGLAS, Ariz.

Border Patrol agents from the Douglas Station say they have discovered a collapsed and abandoned cross-border tunnel.

They say a city employee reported a suspicious opening near the Raul Hector Castro Port of Entry on Wednesday morning.

Agents responded and confirmed the tunnel once extended about 60 yards into Arizona.

The tunnel is adjacent to a sewer line and had cut through a previously found and destroyed tunnel.

Border agents say the newly discovered tunnel showed no signs of recent use and was collapsed about 25 feet from its opening.

Authorities say criminal organizations use a wide range of techniques to smuggle both humans and narcotics into the U.S., including tunnels.

