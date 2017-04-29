National Politics

April 29, 2017 1:07 AM

Jurors to resume deliberations Tuesday in NAU shooting case

The Associated Press
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz.

Jurors in the Northern Arizona University shooting trial have adjourned for the weekend without reaching a verdict and will resume deliberations Tuesday.

The Coconino County Superior Court jury had about a half-dozen questions for the presiding judge Friday focused primarily on self-defense and the law.

Defendant Steven Jones has claimed self-defense in the October 2015 incident that left one student dead and three others wounded following an argument and fight near an off-campus apartment complex in Flagstaff.

The 20-year-old Jones is facing charges of first-degree murder and aggravated assault.

Other jury questions involved whether the victim who was fatally shot had a right to charge Jones, what is the law regarding pointing a gun at an unarmed person, and does an aggressive motion that doesn't include contact justify self-defense.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Change the world? 'Optimistic' Obama vows to help new leaders 'take up the baton'

Change the world? 'Optimistic' Obama vows to help new leaders 'take up the baton' 1:12

Change the world? 'Optimistic' Obama vows to help new leaders 'take up the baton'
House Speaker Ryan says pulled health care bill is a 'setback' 2:35

House Speaker Ryan says pulled health care bill is a 'setback'
Sen. Lindsey Graham asks Neil Gorsuch if Trump can be impeached 2:23

Sen. Lindsey Graham asks Neil Gorsuch if Trump can be impeached

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos