Man in custody following fatal shooting in SW Idaho home

One man is dead and another is in custody following a shooting in a southwest Idaho home.
Police in Nampa arrested 38-year-old Phillip Cabrera on Friday after being called to the home by a woman who reported her estranged husband was trying to break in.
Police say Cabrera made it into the home before officers arrived.
Police say officers heard shots fired in the home when they got to the scene and that Cabrera fired at officers.
Police say officers didn't fire their weapons. Cabrera was taken into custody shortly after.
Police found another man dead with gunshot wounds to the head and torso. His name hasn't been released.
A woman and two children were found safe in the home.
Cabrera is being held on suspicion of murder and attempted murder of a law enforcement officer.
