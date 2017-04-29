Pittsburgh police say they wounded man armed with shotgun

Pittsburgh police say an officer shot and wounded a man who was carrying a shotgun.
The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported (http://bit.ly/2pgJm37) the victim of the early Saturday shooting in East Liberty was alert and conscious when he was taken to a hospital.
Police say they were called to investigate a man in a hooded sweat shirt with a shotgun at about 1:30 a.m.
Authorities haven't said why the man was shot, or disclosed his identity or the officer's name. A shotgun was recovered.
The officer's been put on administrative leave.
Comments