National Politics

April 29, 2017 9:20 AM

Pittsburgh police say they wounded man armed with shotgun

The Associated Press
PITTSBURGH

Pittsburgh police say an officer shot and wounded a man who was carrying a shotgun.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported (http://bit.ly/2pgJm37) the victim of the early Saturday shooting in East Liberty was alert and conscious when he was taken to a hospital.

Police say they were called to investigate a man in a hooded sweat shirt with a shotgun at about 1:30 a.m.

Authorities haven't said why the man was shot, or disclosed his identity or the officer's name. A shotgun was recovered.

The officer's been put on administrative leave.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Change the world? 'Optimistic' Obama vows to help new leaders 'take up the baton'

Change the world? 'Optimistic' Obama vows to help new leaders 'take up the baton' 1:12

Change the world? 'Optimistic' Obama vows to help new leaders 'take up the baton'
House Speaker Ryan says pulled health care bill is a 'setback' 2:35

House Speaker Ryan says pulled health care bill is a 'setback'
Sen. Lindsey Graham asks Neil Gorsuch if Trump can be impeached 2:23

Sen. Lindsey Graham asks Neil Gorsuch if Trump can be impeached

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos