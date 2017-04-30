Maine town seeing red over improperly repealed blue law

Residents of a Maine town are trying to get a measure on the ballot to repeal a blue law more than a decade after they thought the law was already struck down.
Voters in Richmond voted by a show of hands at a 2005 special meeting to lift the blue law, which bans serving alcohol on Sundays. But Town Manager Janet Smith says that didn't meet the standard set in state statutes.
The Morning Sentinel (http://bit.ly/2qsAXYa ) says a pair of restaurant owners has circulated a petition to get a measure on the Town Meeting ballot to lift the ban properly.
The paper reports Richmond's town office was closed Friday, so the restaurateurs won't know until the coming week whether they've collected enough signatures to get the issue on June's ballot.
