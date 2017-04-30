National Politics

April 30, 2017 9:05 AM

Idaho Judicial Council accepting applications for high court

The Associated Press
BOISE, Idaho

An opening on the Idaho Supreme Court won't be filled through an election but through an application process.

Supreme Court Justice Daniel Eismann announced earlier this year he will retire in August — 16 months before the end of his current six-year term.

The Spokesman-Review (http://bit.ly/2oQOqIO ) reports that because Eismann is stepping down early, the Idaho Judicial Council will solicit applications and recommend up to four names to the governor for appointment instead of waiting until the 2018 election.

Eismann joined the state's highest court in 2001 after successfully running against incumbent Justice Cathy Silak. That election was the first time in 68 years that a sitting supreme court justice had been ousted in an election.

Idaho's Supreme Court positions are nonpartisan.

