EMA: 1 dead, 2 injured as storms spreads across state

One person died and two other people were injured Sunday as strong storms continue to spread across Mississippi, said the Emergency Management Agency.
Details of the death near Durant, Mississippi, have not been provided in an area where trees and powerlines were knocked down on Sunday. A call to the EMA and the Holmes County Sheriff's Office has not been returned.
Emergency Management Agency director Jocelyn Ragsdale says a man's condition is unknown after he was struck by lightning near his home in Prentiss. The details of the second injury in Rankin County have not been released.
An apparent tornado caused some damage in Flora, according to Tom Lariviere of the Madison County Emergency Management Agency. He said there were no injuries, but the storm caused the roof of a water tower to be ripped off.
More than 20,000 customers were without power, the EMA said. The agency says the severe storms have caused damaged to homes in 19 counties along with downed powerlines, trees and flash flooding.
A church was damaged in Attala County.
National Weather Service meteorologist Ed Tarber said strong winds have damaged roofs and blown out windows in effected areas. He said there has been some flooding in the Vicksburg and Hattiesburg.
