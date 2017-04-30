National Politics

April 30, 2017 10:30 AM

Police investigate hit-and-run involving sheriff's deputy

The Associated Press
MADISON HEIGHTS, Va.

Virginia State Police are investigating hit-and-run crash Amherst County involving a sheriff's deputy's vehicle.

Authorities say the crash happened on Route 29 shortly before 1 a.m. Sunday as the deputy was responding with emergency lights and siren to a call of shots being fired.

Police say the driver of a black 2003 Dodge Stratus was making a left turn and failed to yield to the oncoming deputy's vehicle, resulting in a collision.

The impact forced the Dodge to spin around and the deputy's vehicle to run off the road, into a utility pole and overturn.

WSET-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2qsHthF ) that the 27-year-old male deputy was wearing a seatbelt and suffered only minor injuries.

Police say three people in the Dodge all fled from the scene on foot.

