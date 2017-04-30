The Latest: Possible twister causes damage in Mississippi

The Latest on the strong storms moving across Mississippi. (all times local):
12:45 p.m.
Authorities say an apparent tornado has left damage in central Mississippi.
Tom Lariviere of the Madison County Emergency Management Agency says there were no injuries after the storm came through Flora, Mississippi, on Sunday. But he says the storm caused the roof of a water tower to be ripped off.
Lariviere says about 25 homes were damaged, but doesn't seem severe.
The EMA says more than 20,000 customers were without power. The agency says the severe storms have caused damaged to homes in 19 counties along with downed powerlines, trees and flash flooding.
A church was damaged in Attala, Mississippi.
___
12:16 p.m.
Authorities say a man has been struck by lightning in south Mississippi as a line of strong storms move across part of the state.
Emergency Management Agency director Jocelyn Ragsdale says the condition of the man is unknown after he was struck Sunday afternoon near his home. The identity of the man has not been released.
National Weather Service meteorologist Ed Tarber says strong winds have knocked down trees and power lines along with causing structural damage to homes including damaged roofs and blown out windows. He says there has been some flooding in the Vicksburg and Hattiesburg areas.
No other injuries have been reported.
Tarber says the weather service has placed a tornado watch in Mississippi until 3 p.m. Sunday.
