April 30, 2017 12:28 PM

Odd election date leads to closed polling places in Montana

The Associated Press
BILLINGS, Mont.

About 50,000 registered voters in the May 25 special election for Montana's lone congressional seat will be casting votes in new polling places.

That's because their regular places had previously scheduled events that could not be moved.

The Billings Gazette reports (http://bit.ly/2pM3wU3) that to put that into perspective, the number of people with closed polling places is equal to Montana's sixth largest county of voters in 2016.

Gov. Steve Bullock chose the May 25 date because it was the earliest day possible for the special election and he wanted Montana's empty House seat filled.

Democrat Rob Quist, Republican Greg Gianforte and Libertarian Mark Wicks are seeking the seat that became vacant in March when Ryan Zinke resigned to become U.S. Secretary of Interior.

