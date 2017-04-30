Sex offender escapes rehab treatment program in Arizona

Authorities are warning of a potentially dangerous sex offender who escaped from an Arizona state hospital rehabilitation program.
The Arizona Department of Health Services says Sunday that 37-year-old Randy Layton took off from an off-site outing in northeast Phoenix Saturday night.
His whereabouts are unknown, as he has removed his GPS tracking device.
Arizona State Hospital's Arizona Community Protection and Treatment Center treats sexually violent patients under court order after they've served prison time for sex crimes.
Layton is considered a moderate risk with the potential to harm others.
He's described as 5-foot-8, 211 pounds with brown hair and eyes and multiple tattoos on his hands and arms.
The state said Layton dodged hospital workers and they are reassessing the security of off-site treatment activities.
Phoenix police is investigating.
