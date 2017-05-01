National Politics

May 01, 2017 12:16 PM

West Jordan, South Jordan in land dispute

The Associated Press
SALT LAKE CITY

Two neighboring Salt Lake City suburbs that work closely together are now fighting in court over a piece of land, with the city of South Jordan describing West Jordan's actions as "arbitrary" and "illegal."

South Jordan wanted to rezone a 5 mile piece of land that straddles the West Jordan border in order to construct a 5-million-gallon water tank and pipes to ferry the water to South Jordan residents.

West Jordan's planning commission gave a preliminary approval to the plan, but in January, the West Jordan city council voted against the measure because the city wanted a project that would benefit its residents as well, according to West Jordan Mayor Kim Rolfe.

The Salt Lake Tribune (http://bit.ly/2puytLw ) reports South Jordan filed a lawsuit in March, saying the neighboring city council had given no factual or legal basis to reject the plan.

