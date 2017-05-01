National Politics

May 01, 2017 12:37 PM

Mississippi cities holding party primaries for mayor

By EMILY WAGSTER PETTUS Associated Press
JACKSON, Miss.

Mississippi's top elections official is predicting low voter turnout for municipal party primaries.

Polls are open 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday for primaries that will narrow the list of candidates for mayor in several cities.

Secretary of State Delbert Hosemann says a small number of absentee ballots have been cast.

Primary runoffs will be May 16. The general election is June 6, and new terms begin July 1.

One of the hardest-fought races for mayor is in Jackson, where first-term incumbent Tony Yarber faces nine challengers in the Democratic primary.

Mayor's races have already been decided in Gulfport, where Republican Billy Hewes is unopposed for a second term; and Oxford, where Democrat Robyn Tannehill is the only person running for the open seat.

