Police ID man killed during fatal shooting in SW Idaho home

Law enforcement officials have identified the man who was shot and killed in a southwest Idaho home last week.
According to police in Nampa, 34-year-old Andrew L. Shepard of Caldwell was found shot multiple times in the head and torso on Friday. The autopsy was released Monday.
Police have arrested 38-year-old Phillip Cabrera for the shooting.
Officers say they headed out to the home after being called by a woman who reported her estranged husband was trying to break in. Police say officers heard shots fired in the home when they got to the scene and that Cabrera fired at officers
Cabrera's estranged wife and two children were found safe in the home.
Cabrera is being held on suspicion of murder and attempted murder of a law enforcement officer.
