May 02, 2017 8:05 AM

Maine governor, attorney general trade barbs after lawsuit

The Associated Press
AUGUSTA, Maine

Maine's Republican governor and Democratic attorney general are trading barbs a day after the governor filed a lawsuit accusing her of refusing to represent his administration's positions.

Both Gov. Paul LePage and Attorney General Janet Mills commented Tuesday during a radio call-in show.

LePage says her office is a place to put "aging ideologues" and alleges her ideology clouds her ability to be a good lawyer.

She called his lawsuit a waste of state resources and says her constitutionally independent office isn't required to represent LePage or pay for his desired amicus briefs for Republican President Donald Trump's immigration orders.

The governor says the attorney general, currently elected by the Legislature, should require statewide election or gubernatorial appointment. Lawmakers rejected his 2015 bill for a constitutional amendment allowing the latter.

