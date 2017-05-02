National Politics

May 02, 2017 8:08 AM

Advocacy group appeals reduction in solar incentives

The Associated Press
PORTLAND, Maine

An environmental advocacy group has filed an appeal to challenge Maine's decision to decrease financial incentives for residential solar power projects.

The Press Herald reports (http://bit.ly/2pE1sfU ) that the Boston-based Conservation Law Foundation filed its challenge to Maine's Public Utilities Commission's decision at the state Supreme Court on Monday. The PUC will gradually decrease compensation credited to new program members who install solar panels over the next decade.

Current homeowners contributing to Maine's electrical grid will keep their retail rate for 15 years.

The foundation argues the PUC's rollback is based on a limited analysis and violates state policy.

PUC Administrative Director Harry Lanphear says the organization already explained its decision.

The state Legislature plans to hear testimony on a bill designed to overturn the new PUC order this week.

