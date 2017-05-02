Senators among supporters fighting immigrant's deportation

Connecticut's two U.S. senators are among supporters trying to prevent the deportation of a 25-year-old Connecticut resident with no criminal record to his native Guatemala, where he will fear for his safety after family members were killed there.
Luis Barrios fled Guatemala in 1992 and entered the U.S. without legal permission. He lives in Derby with his wife and four children, who are U.S. citizens. He's scheduled to leave for Guatemala on Thursday.
Connecticut Sens. Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy and Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro are urging immigration officials to allow Barrios to stay in the U.S.
Authorities had allowed him to stay here since he was detained over a broken tail light in 2011, but changed course after President Donald Trump took office in January and changed immigration enforcement policy.
